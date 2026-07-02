Police plan patrols in fireworks free areas of Utah

MIDVALE, Utah — Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said deputies will be patrolling the canyons and unincorporated areas where wildfire risk is highest, watching for violations of Governor Spencer Cox's emergency order banning fireworks.

"That’s what we’re focused on for the sheriff’s office is extreme risk in unincorporated areas and our canyon areas. We want to keep everyone safe and make sure everyone is educated on the fire dangers." she said.

All of Salt Lake County, which happens to be Utah's most populous county, is under a fireworks ban. None of the cities are making any exceptions, unlike other communities in the state. Sheriff Rivera said the cities will have their own police officers out patrolling to cite people (penalties are up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine).

She urged people who wanted to report illegal fireworks to not call 9-1-1, saving that for actual emergencies. Instead, she urged people to use non-emergency dispatch lines. It's 801-840-4000 in Salt Lake County and 801-799-3000 in Salt Lake City and Sandy.

"Call 9-1-1 when there's a fire, not fireworks," Sheriff Rivera said.