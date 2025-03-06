Pride flags banned from Utah schools and government buildings — if Gov. Cox agrees with lawmakers

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would ban pride flags from Utah schools and on government property throughout the state has passed both chambers of the Utah Legislature and now awaits approval or veto by the governor.

The bill, HB77, is sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, and originally only applied to schools, but Lee released an expanded version of the bill last month that would ban any non-sanctioned flag from all public schools and government buildings. The bill has drawn significant public attention, both in favor and against, during House and Senate committee hearings held in recent weeks.

The bill passed the House last month by a vote of 49-20, where several Republicans broke with their party and joined Democrats in voting against the measure. It passed the Senate Thursday morning by a vote of 21-8. Two Republicans in the chamber, Sens. Daniel Thatcher and Todd Weiler, joined Democrats in voting no.

“I’m wearing my Gadsden flag today,” Thatcher, R-West Valley, said, referring to a pin with the image of the yellow “Don’t tread on me” flag. “I feel like we have been doing an awful lot of treading this year, and I think liberty is liberty, even if people want to liberty different than us.”

Sen. Stephanie Pitcher, D-Salt Lake, attempted to introduce an amendment to the bill on the Senate floor that would have exempted government buildings from the legislation, but the measure was voted down.

Lee’s flag bill comes after a failed attempt to ban pride flags in schools by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, during the final hours of the 2024 legislative session.

McCay revived his efforts by acting as the bill’s Senate sponsor, and described pride flags in government buildings during his comments on the floor as a “scar.”

“I feel like it would be a grave disservice to the people of America and would highlight what I think is a grave dysfunction in our institutions if we allow a majority to put its political opinions [on a building] and scar what I believe is the historical purpose of a building and its politically intended neutral position,” he said on the Senate floor. “I just feel like that disappoints the public and it sets the public in a position where they may not feel, because of the opinion that’s being expressed on the outside of the building, that they are welcome to do business or work with their government.”

