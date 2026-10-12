'Real Housewives' star Whitney Rose stumps for Ben McAdams

SALT LAKE CITY — "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Whitney Rose participated in an event over the weekend for Democratic congressional candidate Ben McAdams.

"This weekend, Ben McAdams hosted an event with local content creators, including Whitney Rose of the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' to create video content encouraging Utahns to get out and vote, and to vote the whole ticket," a spokesperson for the McAdams campaign told FOX 13 News on Monday.

Photos provided to FOX 13 News by the McAdams campaign show McAdams appearing with other local social media influencers.

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McAdams is the Democratic nominee on the ballot in the newly-created First Congressional District. His Republican challenger, Riley Owen, declined to comment on the event.

Judging from her social media posts in the past, Rose appears to be a McAdams supporter. She has appeared on Bravo TV's "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" since its inception. The show follows the friendships, feuds and fights of a group of Salt Lake City-area women and has become a hit for the cable channel.