Lawsuit challenging Utah's ban on kratom products is dropped

SALT LAKE CITY — A lawsuit challenging Utah's ban on some kratom products has been abruptly dropped.

Court records reviewed by FOX 13 News show that late last month, attorneys for Botanic Tonics LLC and the Global Kratom Coalition and the Utah Attorney General's Office agreed to dismiss a federal lawsuit and an appeal before the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"The Parties have resolved this matter, have agreed that this appeal should be dismissed, have agreed to dismiss the underlying case in the district court, and have agreed that the Parties will each bear their own attorney fees, costs and expenses. Accordingly, the Parties respectfully request that this Motion be granted, and that the Court dismiss this appeal," Botanic Tonics attorney Ronald Price wrote.

The dismissal of the litigation means Utah's ban on most products except "pure leaf kratom" will remain in place.

Botanic Tonics did not respond to a message from FOX 13 News through its website seeking comment on the lawsuit settlement.

"Botanic Tonics recently submitted a new pure leaf kratom product to the Utah Department of Agriculture for review. The department reviewed and approved the product. After the product was approved, Botanic Tonics dismissed its lawsuit," a spokesperson for Utah Attorney General Derek Brown's office said in a statement to FOX 13 News.

In August, FOX 13 News reported the lawsuit was put on hold while the state and Botanic Tonics engaged in settlement discussions. The legislature has grappled with kratom in different ways. In the 2026 legislative session, there were competing bills to enact bans or severely restrict products. People lined up to talk about how kratom has helped them avoid opioid addictions, while others warned of significant health harms from the plant. It led to a bizarre moment on the House floor when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' "Word of Wisdom" was sarcastically inserted into a bill and debated by lawmakers.

Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, who sponsored the original ban, has suggested he may pursue an all-out ban on kratom in the upcoming legislative session.