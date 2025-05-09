Rep. Jefferson Moss appointed to Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity

SALT LAKE CITY — Representative Jefferson Moss has announced that he will be resigning from the Utah House of Representatives, where he has served as the majority leader, as he prepares to take on a new role as the executive director of the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO).

“Jefferson Moss brings a rare combination of public service, private sector experience, and a deep understanding of innovation and education,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “He’s been a driving force behind many of Utah’s most forward-thinking initiatives, and I’m confident he’ll lead the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity with the same vision, energy, and commitment to our state’s future that have defined his career.”

Moss represents House District 51 and has served in the Utah House of Representatives since January of 2017. Since 2019, he has served in the House Majority Leadership, including Executive Appropriations Vice Chair, House Majority Whip, and House Majority Leader.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of House District 51 and the state of Utah,” said Rep. Moss. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished together to strengthen our economy, invest in education, and expand opportunity for Utah families. I look forward to continuing my work in a new capacity, helping lead Utah’s economic future.”

Jefferson Moss will step down from legislative responsibilities on May 30, and will begin acting as an interim executive director of GOEO on June 2. He will serve in the interim capacity until he is confirmed by the Utah Senate.

“Rep. Moss is an extraordinary leader, a trusted colleague, and a loyal friend,” said Speaker Mike Schultz. “His vision, work ethic, and collaborative approach have left a lasting mark on our state. Rep. Moss has a unique ability to bring people together, think outside the box, and solve complex challenges. While we’ll miss his leadership in the House, I know he will continue to serve Utah with the same passion and purpose in his new role.”

The House Majority Caucus will hold a special leadership election in the coming weeks.