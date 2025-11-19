Residents, advocates and clergy protest plans for SLC homeless 'mega-shelter'

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of residents, advocates for the poor and religious clergy gathered on the edge of a field to protest plans for what they call a "mega-shelter" for those experiencing homelessness.

Holding signs, they stood on the edge of a driveway on 2200 West on Tuesday and spoke out against the plan for a 1,300-bed campus that state leaders have praised as a way of getting people off the streets and into support services.

But critics say it will not accomplish what political and business leaders think it will. They also questioned ballooning costs to taxpayers, when that money could help unsheltered people in other ways.

They announced a letter, signed by more than 1,300 organizations and residents, that will be sent to members of the Utah State Legislature in an effort to halt the project.

"There are times when you need to stand up and say the emperor has no clothes. This project is hodge-podge of bad ideas," said Bill Tibbitts with the Crossroads Urban Center.

Religious clergy rallied the crowd to oppose it, sometimes calling out supporters by name, asking them to search their souls and decide against the plan. In particular, faith leaders oppose the notion of a portion of the campus being for involuntary commitment.

"It lacks any sense of compassion, any sense of understanding that we have root causes to folks being unsheltered in our community," said Rev. Brigette Weier of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. "It speaks to the fact that we would rather warehouse people involuntarily and let’s be clear: involuntary sheltering is imprisonment."

The proposed campus would sit on nearly 16-acres of land near 2300 North and 2200 West in Salt Lake City's Northpointe area. Supporters of the plan say it would bring resources onto a single campus to help people experiencing homelessness.

Grace Cunningham, who joined Powerful Moms Who Care in opposing the project, said she doubted those services would ever materialize.

"I can’t say that it will. I mean, other than having a roof over your head that’s it," she told FOX 13 News. "Being so far away from social services, being so far away from community? I can’t imagine how isolating that would feel."

Northpointe residents point out a lack of transit options to the area along the Salt Lake City-North Salt Lake border. The once-agricultural neighborhood is already seeing numerous big box distribution warehouses springing up and not many other services.

"The homeless services board has been unable to share any details about safety plans. They’ve mentioned safety on the site but not what they would do around the community," said Allison Musser, a Northpointe resident.

Environmentalists brought their own concerns. Deeda Seed with the Center for Biological Diversity said wetlands will be paved over. She also noted a significant mosquito problem with "no good solution." Either the shelter has to spray a lot of pesticides or people have to simply endure mosquitoes.

The Utah Office of Homeless Services declined to comment on Tuesday's demonstration. Instead, the office referred FOX 13 News to a website where it has answered questions about the proposed project. The site's FAQ emphasized state leaders were working with the Northpointe community to address concerns and a feasibility study is still under way for the selected location.

The Salt Lake City Council was expected to get a briefing on the proposed homeless campus at its Tuesday afternoon meeting.