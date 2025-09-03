Utah acquires land for a 1,300-bed homeless facility in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Office of Homeless Services and the Utah Homeless Services Board have come to an agreement for the state to acquire land for the development of a first-of-its-kind homeless services campus in Utah.

The land, a 15.85-acre parcel located at 2520 North 2200 West, will house the planned facility that will provide approximately 1,300 beds. Officials hope this campus will create a sustainable and transformative solution to addressing homelessness in the Beehive State.

"This is more than a campus, it's a turning point for Utah of reimagining hope," said Wayne Niederhauser, the state homeless coordinator. "It will further fulfill the identified need to provide additional beds and treatment in Utah's homeless response while providing individuals served by the campus a transformative path from crisis to stability and, ultimately, thriving."

Officials say the campus is envisioned as a comprehensive hub where those experiencing homelessness can access the support and treatment they need to move from homelessness to stable and long-term self-reliance.

The campus will be designed to complement existing homeless resource centers, shelters, and service providers throughout the state and offer those experiencing homelessness a place to find help for recovery, employment, criminal justice assistance, and housing all in one location.

The Utah Office of Homeless Services says the campus will operate as a "hub and spoke" system. That means that individuals can come to the campus's centralized hub and, when they are ready, can be sent out across the community for specialized help. "By expanding capacity and improving the overall system's accessibility, the campus would enhance the sustainability and effectiveness of the region's homelessness response," the group wrote in a release.

A feasibility study has been completed for the project, and environmental studies are ongoing. The next steps, according to officials, is to secure funding partnerships, continue to engage with community stakeholders, service providers, and state leaders to bring the campus to actualization. It is anticipated to open for operation in 2027.