Review of Utah election process to be conducted following accusations

SALT LAKE CITY — The Office of the Utah State Auditor will conduct what it calls a "limited review" of the state's election process after a summer filled with accusations of impropriety by candidates who lost primaries earlier this year.

State Auditor John Dougall announced Tuesday that the review will focus only on certain aspects of the election process, "including controls over and disclosure of voter registration information as well as the validation process associated with signature-gathering by candidates."

The review comes at the request of several GOP candidates, including Gov. Spencer Cox and U.S. Senate candidate John Curtis. They, and others, are pushing back on claims by Phil Lyman who questioned how signatures were gathered to get candidates on the primary ballot who didn't receive enough support at the state's GOP convention this spring.

The candidate group, which also include Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Attorney General candidate Derek Brown, appears to be calling Lyman's bluff by saying an audit will confirm proper procedures were followed.

"We believe this audit will confirm that proper signature verification laws and procedures were followed," the group wrote in a statement. “We commend our county election officials for the work they do — especially the Davis County Clerk’s Office who counted and verified all signatures in statewide and multi-county races.

“We trust our county clerks and are committed to addressing any issues found to enhance the process.”

After losing to Cox in the GOP primary and failing to become the party's gubernatorial nominee, Lyman declared himself as a write-in candidate to become governor.