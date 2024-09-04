Watch Now
RFK Jr. finds easier time getting dropped from Utah ballot

Matt Slocum/AP
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
SALT LAKE CITY — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had an easier time of things in Utah than he has in the rest of the country as the former presidential candidate's name removed has been from the state ballot.

Back in January, Utah was the first state in which Kennedy qualified to appear on the ballot.

The move weeks after Kennedy suspended his campaign and announced that he would throw his support behind Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Since his announcement, Kennedy has struggled to actually have his name removed from ballots in several states, including New York, Wisconsin and Michigan.

