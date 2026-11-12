Riebe says she won't leave office, pushes back on accusations by Senate colleagues

SALT LAKE CITY — In an interview with FOX 13 News, Sen. Kathleen Riebe said she has no intention of resigning and is challenging accusations of workplace discrimination leveled by some of her Senate colleagues.

"I've heard from many of my constituents; they’re all very supportive of me," she said. "They know that my record stands for itself."

Sen. Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, said she believes the accusations leveled against her that were detailed in an independent investigation ordered by the Utah State Senate in response to a staffer's complaint about her conduct were taken out of context. She said many of the remarks were a part of normal caucus policy discussions.

Details on discriminatory behavior, harassment investigation into Sen. Riebe released:

Details on discriminatory behavior, harassment investigation into Sen. Riebe released

In the report, a staffer alleged that Sen. Riebe made comments "carrying a racist undertone," including remarks about a dual-language immersion program taught in some schools.

"Why would we teach [redacted]? Who even speaks [redacted]?" the staffer told investigators the senator had said.

Sen. Riebe countered that it was a question about policy.

"The language program was a policy conversation," she told FOX 13 News. "We have a limited education budget. So that was a policy conversation about which programs we can fund, just like any other program."

Sen. Riebe also disputed statements made in the investigative report that she did not want any gay legislative interns "who had just come out of the closet." She insisted she is an ally to the LGBTQ community.

"The whole of the conversation was that we should provide support and training for the young people that came up here. I have seen young people visibly shaken when we talk about domestic abuse, violence, ICE, DACA, any type of inflammatory tough conversation," she said. "We have seen interns emotionally drained afterward. I think we can do better."

But Sen. Riebe's colleagues in the Senate Minority Caucus, who were apparently interviewed as part of the report (though their names are not disclosed), voted to expel her from their ranks and have called on her to resign from office.

"What the report concluded for us was just a pattern of conduct that is completely unacceptable," said Sen. Stephanie Pitcher, D-Salt Lake City, who spoke to FOX 13 News on behalf of the Senate Minority Caucus last week.

Asked if she had witnessed some of the conduct in the report, Sen. Pitcher replied: "To some degree. I’ve spent four years working with Sen. Riebe, and I have observed some behaviors that I think are concerning."

Sen. Riebe said she believed this is all in response to her plans to run for Senate Minority Caucus leadership. She also had complained that a Senate staffer was doing some work on the side on Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla's anticipated run for Salt Lake City mayor (Sen. Escamilla has said in the past she has done nothing to launch a mayoral campaign. On Friday, Sen. Escamilla was re-elected as Minority Leader by the caucus).

"I believe this was motivated for leadership elections, and I stated that I wanted to run for leadership," Sen. Riebe said. "I would have gladly lost if I didn’t win the leadership race. I believe this stems from that. I don’t believe we should have staff working on people’s campaigns."

The independent investigative report concluded it was "more likely than not" that Sen. Riebe violated legislative human resources policies. Sen. Riebe filed her own counterclaim, and her attorneys have sent a letter to Senate President Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, challenging the report and asking that any corrective action recommended be set aside.

The Senate President's office has declined to comment on any further aspects of the investigation. On Thursday, the Utah State Senate said it would likely not comment further given that it is a human resources issue.

Sen. Riebe said she has also learned some things from this.

"What have I learned? I learned that if somebody says something to you, you should listen," she told FOX 13 News. "And if there’s an inkling of truth to that? Then I will listen. I will learn, I will listen, I will learn."

Meanwhile, Sen. Riebe is preparing for the upcoming legislative session — likely without a caucus. She said she believes she can still advance bills with her votes and working with her Senate colleagues from all sides of the political spectrum. She said her constituents have reached out with words of support and encouragement.

"I’m one of 29," she said of the Utah State Senate membership. "My vote still counts. Twenty-seven thousand people have elected me consistently over four times. We’re going to keep working the process."