Romney co-sponsors bill to keep smartphones from school classrooms

WASHINGTON — Senator Mitt Romney is co-sponsoring a new bill introduced in Congress that aims to keep smartphones from school classrooms in the U.S.

Romney, along with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), introduced the Smart Kids Not Smartphones Act Thursday.

If enacted, the bipartisan bill would create a reward system that would highlight and celebrate schools that prohibit the use of smartphones by students during teaching hours.

The bill comes as schools and districts across the country attempt to curb the distraction of phones and keep students focused on learning. A press release accompanying the bill's introduction said a study by Common Sense Media showed 97 percent of students between 11-17 years old used their phones during the school day.

School districts and state education agencies would also be rewarded if all its schools participate in keeping phones from classrooms.

According to the wording of the bill, the non-monetary reward, in the form of a banner or website badge, would be administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

"Smartphones are a major distraction in the classroom and contribute to students’ deteriorating mental health, social isolation, and cyberbullying. Our bill would encourage schools to prohibit smartphones during class, while providing for special exceptions," Romney said in a social media post.

Last year, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox sent a letter to school principals in the state asking them to restrict phone use during class time.