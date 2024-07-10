Watch Now
Salt Lake City Council approves sales tax increase for downtown renovation project

Posted at 7:57 PM, Jul 09, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — In a unanimous vote, the Salt Lake City Council approved a half-percent sales tax increase that will infuse nearly a billion dollars into a proposed downtown sports, arts and entertainment district.

The Council voted Tuesday following months of discussions between local political leaders and the Smith Entertainment Group on the increase that will pump $900 million into transforming the area next to the Delta Center. The funds would also renovate the arena itself as the Utah Hockey Club moves in this fall.

Plans show where downtown entertainment district would sit in Salt Lake City

The Smith Entertainment Group has promised to invest its own $3 billion toward the project which would be constructed from the Delta Center east toward Abravanel Hall and the Salt Palace.

Although the Council approved the sales tax increase, it will not go into effect until 2025. The proposed increase must now be approved by the Utah Legislative Management Committee, which is considered a formality.

Salt Lake City previously agreed to a deal that would penalize the Smith Entertainment Group should the NHL team and Utah Jazz leave the city within the next 30 years. As part of the deal, Smith Entertainment Group must also put a special ticket fee on top of every arena event with the money earmarked for affordable housing needs.

