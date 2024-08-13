Salt Lake County voters asked to decide $507 million bond for homeless, public safety needs

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and members of the county council will ask residents to support a $507 million bond to help address homelessness, substance abuse, mental health and public safety needs.

The bond will combine Salt Lake County's two jails into one and build a "Justice and Accountability Center" that includes increased bed space, modernized mental health facilities and a transitional unit for those about to be released. It's part of a proposal to tackle these issues the mayor has pushed in recent months.

In addition, the proposal includes human services like job training, substance abuse and behavioral health treatment and connections to housing options. According to a presentation prepared for council members, the Justice and Accountability Center would work with police and the court system to provide a more stable environment for people leaving jail. It would include supervision, a drug-free environment and resources dedicated to reduce repeat offenders.

The presentation claims it would cost about $75 per day to stay at the center, which is $60 less than the average jail stay per day. By combining Oxbow and the Salt Lake County jails, the presentation said, the county could address population growth demands and address operational challenges. Oxbow is about 50 years old and near the end of its lifespan, the presentation said, and a $90 million investment would only extend its lift another 10 to 15 years.

The $507 million bond would be for 21 years to build both the jail and the Justice and Accountability Center. It would also cover existing maintenance on the jails.

If the Salt Lake County Council votes in favor of it, voters would decide whether to approve it on the November ballot.

