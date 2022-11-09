Sen. Mike Lee wins reelection as Evan McMullin concedes

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mike Lee will remain in office for another six years after defeating challenger Evan McMullin Tuesday night.

The Associated Press declared Lee as the winner around 11:20 p.m. Earlier Tuesday night, Lee declared victory in a speech, followed by McMullin conceding in a speech of his own.

"Utah is quintessentially western, and it's quintessentially a state about freedom. We know what that means and we're willing to fight for it and sacrifice for it, and we've chosen it again tonight," said Lee to supporters.

Evan McMullin ran as an independent candidate. He challenged Lee's voting record and his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, including accusing him of trying to help overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"We've kept our promise to be independent. We haven't taken a penny from special interest groups. We have not bent the knee to any party boss. We have stood up to the extremist factions that threatened to tear our country apart," McMullin told the crowd that gathered after he conceded the race.

Evan McMullin speaks below to supporters after conceding race to Sen. Mike Lee

Lee claimed that McMullin was really a Democrat. The unaffiliated candidate was backed by the Utah Democratic Party after the Dems decided their main goal was to unseat Lee, rather than send a candidate from their own party.

This will be Lee's third term in the Senate.

LIVE RESULTS: Click here to view the most up-to-date ballot counts

As of the latest numbers released at 11:30 p.m., Lee held 55% of the vote, and McMullin had 41%.

All four current members of Congress representing Utah also won their elections.

The results will be finalized after a canvass, which will be completed two weeks from Election Day.