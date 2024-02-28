Utah Senate passes NHL arena bill

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Senate has passed a bill that helps build a National Hockey League arena.

Senate Bill 272 creates a "sports and entertainment district" in downtown Salt Lake City. Lawmakers are proposing to allow Salt Lake City to raise the sales tax to provide some funding toward the project.

It passed the Senate 24-7 and now goes to the House of Representatives for a vote. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, who is working to lure an NHL team to the state, was seen in the Senate on Tuesday night for the vote.

The bill has support from Salt Lake City leaders who view it as an economic boost for the area.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill to use sales tax money to help fund a Major League Baseball stadium. That bill was rewritten partly to appease some rural Utah lawmakers who objected to hotel taxes being raised statewide to pay for it.