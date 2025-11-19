Community pushback grows as Tenth East Senior Center faces permanent shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY — A proposal by the Salt Lake County Council to permanently close the Tenth East Senior Center drew a crowd of seniors and community advocates at Tuesday’s council meeting, which was open for public comment.

The council voted 5-4 earlier this month to close the center, a decision that Councilmember Aimee Winder Newton argued is a necessary cost-saving measure that could save the county millions of dollars.

However, the proposal has been met with opposition from those who frequent the center.

"This was done with zero input from the public, especially input from the senior citizens," said David Oman, who regularly attended the center.

The center, which is currently closed for renovations, was expected to reopen. One community member called the council's decision a "bait and switch."

At the public meeting on Tuesday, former state lawmaker Joel Briscoe expressed his shock over the vote.

"I was stunned," he said.

Others shared their frustration, with one person stating, "I'm mad as hell and outraged." Another added, "We need more neighborhood senior centers, not fewer."

For many, the center is more than just a building; it's a community.

"I've made friends like I never thought I would have at this age," said Oman, who visited the center five days a week for a French club, art programs, lectures, and pickleball. "When we have suicidal tendencies or depression, we go to each other and say, 'Hey, what can I do to be of help to you?'"

The council has suggested that seniors visit the nearest center, which is a few miles away, but many have argued that the alternative is "too crowded," "too small," and that the commute is inconvenient.

Briscoe questioned the timing of the decision, asking, "With a growing senior population in Salt Lake County, why are we shutting down programs?"

"It's not just, ‘we're going to save $400,000.’ How much are senior citizens' lives worth?" Oman added.

The county is expected to make a final decision on the proposal later this year.