SLCo Clerk plans more drop boxes, polling places in response to election uncertainty

MAGNA, Utah — Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman said she planned to roll out more secure drop boxes and in-person polling places in response to voter uncertainty about mail-in ballots.

Speaking to FOX 13 News at the annual Labor Day picnic put on by Utah's labor unions, the Democratic Salt Lake County Clerk said she had been working to respond to voter worries about mail-in ballots, partially in response to legal challenges by the U.S. Postal Service and the Trump administration seeking to restrict vote-by-mail.

"That includes increasing the number of vote centers we have, increasing the number of drop boxes, including making every single early vote location is a drop box as well," Chapman told FOX 13 News.

While a Republican supermajority state, Utah voters have embraced mail-in voting despite President Trump's criticism of it (even though he utilizes it himself).

A federal judge recently blocked the U.S. Postal Service from instituting a rule change ordered by President Trump that would restrict mail-in ballots.

Election officials, including Republican Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, have warned it would be difficult to comply for the midterm elections. The Trump administration has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.