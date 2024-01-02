Son of late Orrin Hatch running for father's former Senate seat

SALT LAKE CITY — Another candidate has entered the 2024 race to replace outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney — whose name will sound familiar to Utahns.

Brent Orrin Hatch, whose father was the late Sen. Orrin Hatch, announced Tuesday that he is running for U.S. Senate.

Hatch is seeking the same seat in the Senate that his father held for 42 years, from 1977 until his retirement in 2019. Romney has held the office since, but announced in September that he will not seek re-election.

In his campaign announcement, Hatch touted his experience in politics, but emphasized that he left Washington 33 years ago and is "not a professional politician."

He is the founder of Hatch Law Group, where he works as a trial attorney.

During his time in D.C., Brent Hatch served in the U.S. Department of Justice, the offices of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, and under Judge Robert H. Bork. He has also been a director and treasurer for the Federalist Society for over 35 years and was a delegate for Utah at the 2004 National Republican Presidential Convention.

"I am prepared to use that knowledge and contacts and my experience fighting as a lawyer for my clients in representing the people of the State of Utah," Hatch's campaign announcement read.

In an interview with FOX 13 News, Hatch said he's seen a decline in the government.

"My father was a United States senator for Utah. I watched him be one of the most effective people in my entire life, and I’ve watched since he’s died — government’s fallen apart, people don’t get along. People are professional politicians and they don’t stand for anything anymore," he said.

Hatch joins several other Republicans in the race to replace Romney. The others running are former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird, podcaster Ty Jensen, state employee Josh Randall, and former Utah House candidate Carolyn Phippen.