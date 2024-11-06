State officials expect delay for election results due to long lines at polling centers

PROVO, Utah — Utahns who are in line to vote may experience delays, and the rest of the state will likely have to wait an hour longer Tuesday night until we learn the results.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who oversees the election process in Utah, previously announced that her office will not release any results until "the last voter in line has cast their ballot."

Then shortly before 6 p.m., she gave an update saying her office expects a delay of an hour or more before results are released due to long lines. That means instead of seeing the first batch of results coming out shortly after polls close at 8 p.m., it will likely be 9 p.m. or later until we learn any results.

One culprit of long lines appears to be Utah County, where officials say they've had to bring in extra ballots due to the high turnout.

"Voting by mail is good, but I think some people just want that experience of voting in person, so our in-person voting has greatly increased," said Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson. "We had to deliver extra ballots out because more people are showing up than we had expected."

As soon as results are released, you can CLICK HERE to see real-time election results as they come in.