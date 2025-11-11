States agree to keep talking in Colorado River negotiations

SALT LAKE CITY — As a critical deadline hit for a tentative deal governing the Colorado River, the seven states that manage the mighty river appeared to be willing to keep talking.

"The seven Colorado River Basin states, together with the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Reclamation, recognize the serious and ongoing challenges facing the Colorado River. Prolonged drought and low reservoir conditions have placed extraordinary pressure on this critical water resource that supports 40 million people, tribal nations, agriculture, and industry," Colorado River Commissioner for Utah Gene Shawcroft said in a statement to FOX 13 News on Tuesday.

"While more work needs to be done, collective progress has been made that warrants continued efforts to define and approve details for a finalized agreement. Through continued cooperation and coordinated action, there is a shared commitment to ensuring the long-term sustainability and resilience of the Colorado River system."

FOX 13 News is told the states have agreed to keep talking past the Nov. 11 deadline set by the Trump administration for a deal "in principle."

"While the Basin States did not finalize an agreement today on post-2026 Colorado River operations, our commitment to a state-led path remains. We will continue to engage with our partners across the Basin to develop a framework that protects water users and the system as a whole," Governor Spencer Cox said in a statement to FOX 13 News.

