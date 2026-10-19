Super PACs fuel record midterm spending, pouring nearly $3M into Utah network TV ads this election

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Super PACs, the committees that can raise unlimited funds, are largely powering the most expensive midterm election in history.

In Utah, these groups aren't spending so heavily, but they have still already poured about $3 million on ads on Salt Lake City's four major network affiliates: KSL, KSTU, KTVX, and KUTV.

A crucial reality in any question involving cash is cui bono — who benefits?

That answer was obvious among the primary spenders.

Ben McAdams got the most in his campaign for the first district Democratic nomination. Celeste Malloy got a boost from Defending Our Values, an AI industry-supported committee organized in part by Malloy's old boss, retired Rep. Chris Stewart.

Defend American Jobs, a pro-crypto industry PAC, supported Rep. Blake Moore in the second district race.

The time divide between the primary and general election spending is sharp.

Four super PACs left the playing field after the primary. These groups spent nothing in July and August, and then two smaller Utah-only groups started buying ads in September.

The two groups spending money now are Utah-only organizations.

Utahns Protecting Our Constitution and Utah Donor Collaborative have spent about $820,000 on local ads on network affiliates. Utahns Protecting Our Constitution is opposing Amendment B on the ballot, which would make citizen initiatives harder to pass. The Utah Donor Collaborative generally supports left-of-center causes.

Only one group, the New Democrat Majority, which supports mainstream Democratic candidates, really named itself something that describes its purpose.

With the rest, you'd never guess what they're there for.