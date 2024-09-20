'The most popular tax around' is up for renewal across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Scout doesn't like to do interviews about tax policy.

The baby fussed as her father, Brent Uberty, spoke about why he's supporting renewal of the Zoo, Arts & Parks tax in Salt Lake County.

"We also love the zoo! She loves going to see the animals and saying hi to all the different animals, feeding the giraffes," he said. "We also love the arts. Our community is a better place because of all the things ZAP helps fund."

The ZAP tax will be on the November ballot for renewal. The tax, which is one penny out of every $10 spent in sales taxes, helps fund more than 232 arts and culture organizations, 70 parks, 22 recreation centers and hundreds of miles of trails.

"I would say it’s the most popular tax around," said Mariah Mellus, the executive director of the Utah Film Center, which is a recipient of ZAP tax funds.

Mellus said people like the arts, parks and cultural experiences and support it in big numbers. The last time the ZAP tax was up for renewal in 2014 in Salt Lake County, it passed with 77% approval. For arts organizations, she said it provides financial help to keep the lights on.

"ZAP is wonderful because it creates this fiscal sustainability," Mellus said. "Regardless of the income coming from donors, it helps our direct operating costs."

In other counties, it's known as a "recreation, arts and parks" tax. RAP taxes are up for renewal in communities across the state. But not everyone is a fan of the taxing structure.

"We love the zoo, we love the parks, we want to see them funded," said Billy Hesterman, the president of the Utah Taxpayers Association. "But let’s do it out of the general fund instead of always having an earmarked source."

The Utah Taxpayers Association said it generally opposes earmarks on taxes, preferring to give elected officials greater budget flexibility. However, the group is not actively campaigning against ZAP or RAP taxes.

Mellus said she hears from people who just like having nice parks, being able to go to a community recreation center or enjoy an arts and culture event that they know is supported by their tax dollars.

"It’s such a small percentage that it feels like it’s more of a quality of life," she said.