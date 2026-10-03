Third Congressional District candidates take center stage in St. George debate

ST. GEORGE, Utah — On a stage on the campus of Utah Tech in St. George, Third District Congressional incumbent Republican Celeste Maloy squared off against Democrat Kent Udell, with FOX 13's Bob Evans moderating.

That was the battleground and the initial topic - the battleground of redistricting.

"I believe that the process for which government does its work really matters and the process of drawing these maps didn't include public comment it didnt go back to the state legislature the people that are elected to represent the people of Utah so I think we could have gotten a better outcome," said Maloy.

"The legal process referendum this is what the people wanted to be able to get districts that represent the people," Udell said.

The ongoing hot button topic of AI and data centers came to the forefront with a question from a Utah Tech student about AI and job availability.

"I have faith in your generation that you're going to learn to use AI to harness the power of AI to turn that into family sustaining jobs for yourselves into the future," Maloy said.

"I think what's going to be important for the next generation that they feel that what they learn and the wisdom they are gaining from everyday experiences and failures and success that whats going to be driving the future of AI.

The candidates also discussed land and water access, particularly with the Colorado River and job access for the people of rural Utah.

"We need to get money to the workers the people that are building the things that are going to be important for the future of our economy and the future of our state," Udell said.

"A lot of those jobs right now are in mining, oil and gas production and energy," Maloy added.