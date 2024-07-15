Trump assassination attempt is an opportunity to unify, experts say

SALT LAKE CITY — Although the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump happened far from Utah, local experts say its impact has far-reaching consequences.

“What we do know is that the current political climate is filled with more contempt, and more deep contempt, than it has ever been at any time,” said Tami Pyfer, co-creator of the Dignity Index. “We're all part of the problem, which means we can all be part of the solution.”

The Dignity Index is an eight-point scale that measures the level of contempt or dignity in speech.

“A lot of the work that we do with the Dignity Index is meant to turn the lens or the mirror back on ourselves so that we can recognize what contempt looks like and what dignity looks like, and then decide to make a difference and to be that person who chooses dignity over contempt,” Pyfer said.

Casey Jorgensen with Braver Angels, a nonprofit that aims to bring Americans together to bridge the political divide, believes Americans will rise to the occasion.

“The temperature is rising naturally,” she said. “A lot of people are wanting or feeling defiant and wanting revenge. A lot of other people are just feeling defensive or confused or maybe mislabeled, misunderstood. I think the number one thing that can help us is communication in a positive, respectful way.”

Each state has its own unique political climate, and Utah is no different.

“We have a majority in our state, and that can cause the minority to feel a little outnumbered and unheard,” Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen says Governor Spencer Cox is already sharing unifying messages.

“There are people here who believe in the principle of peacemakers needed and who are really wanting to step into that,” she said. “I think Utah has an opportunity to lead here.”

She believes Trump and President Joe Biden are also facing a wake-up call to spread unity.

“A near-death experience can really affect somebody, and I have really high hopes that he is going to take advantage of this opportunity to start moving in a more unifying direction," Jorgensen said.