Trump endorses Celeste Maloy in primary reelection bid

SALT LAKE CITY — Congresswoman Celeste Maloy received a big endorsement Monday in her bid to win reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Utah's District 2.

One week ahead of the GOP primary in Utah, former President Donald Trump officially backed Maloy in her fight against candidate Colby Jenkins.

“I look forward to working with President Trump to advance the conservative agenda and strengthen America’s position as a world leader,” said Maloy. “I am committed to working with conservatives to secure the border, stop the Biden spending spree and runaway inflation, and regain our energy independence.”

The endorsement comes weeks after Utah Sen. Mike Lee announced he was backing Jenkins in the Republican primary. During their debate last week, both Jenkins and Maloy said they would vote for Trump in the presidential race in November.

Maloy is seeking her first full-term in Congress after winning a special election in November to fill the District 2 seat to replace Chris Stewart.