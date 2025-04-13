University of Utah prepares for Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez visit

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Bernie Sanders will be at the Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus on Sunday.

It's called the "Where Do We Go From Here" event, part of his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. He will be joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“To send a clear message that we want our government to work for the people. We want accountability and the government to really be taking care of the people,” said Caroline Gleich, a Utah conservation advocate.

Gleich will also be speaking at the event.

“We want people to have a good time. A very good, productive event, so make sure to listen and pay attention to any announcements that we may have," said Capt. Brian Lohrke with the University of Utah Department of Public Safety.

The school's public safety department is expecting thousands to attend. They said traffic could get congested on main routes to campus through Sugar House, Foothill Blvd. and 500 South.

“Public transportation is always the best option when coming up to the University of Utah. Parking can fill up pretty quick,” said Lohrke.

Gleich hopes for a big turnout at Sunday's event and encourages people to use their voice.

“Coming to this rally tomorrow is a really big moment because it shows that we’re not powerless. We are the power,” said Gleich.

People who want to attend are asked to RSVP here.

“Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Music starts at 4:40 p.m. We have Talia Keys and another performer., and then the speaking program will start at 6 p.m.,” said Gleich.

No firearms or signs are allowed and there is a clear bag policy.

“We want to make sure people are kind and courteous to each other and like I said, abide by the rules that are in place. But we’re looking for a safe, fun event for all,” said Lohrke.