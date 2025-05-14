Utah Congressman Blake Moore nabbed catching some Z's during committee vote

WASHINGTON — The inside minutiae of how government operates is enough to put anyone to sleep, even the conductors who are supposed to keep the train running.

Utah Congressman Blake Moore showed early Wednesday morning that he's like many of his constituents who would have a tough time staying awake when the mundane inner workings of politics is underway.

While serving on the House Ways and Means Committee, the congressman was caught on camera taking a nap during a vote on certain aspects of President Donald Trump's tax bill.

During the vote, which took place just before 5 a.m. after an all-nighter, Moore's name is called for his vote, while the camera shows him catching a few Z's. After a few moments, his colleague, Rep. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, gives the startled Moore a nudge to laughs from the room.

Despite being a little groggy, Moore recovered quickly to vote "no" and crack a wry smile about his Capitol Hill faux pas that was no sweet dream. The congressman capped his flub with a dramatic bow before the camera panned to the next politician... who was wide awake.