Utah DEQ Director Kim Shelley leaves post

SALT LAKE CITY — The head of Utah's Department of Environmental Quality abruptly announced she will be leaving her post at the end of the month.

Kim Shelley, who has served in Governor Spencer Cox's cabinet since 2020, made the announcement in an email to DEQ employees that was shared with FOX 13 News.

"I know this has been a time of significant change, and while change is never easy, it also presents opportunities for growth and renewal. This time has only strengthened my confidence in each of you and the resilience of this agency, and I am steadfast in my belief that the important work we do will not only continue but grow stronger because of your dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment," she wrote.

"Serving in this role alongside the most talented, driven, and mission-focused team in state government has been the opportunity of a lifetime. In my 21 years with DEQ, the past four have been challenging and the most rewarding. Every day, I have been inspired by your passion, expertise, and courageous commitment to improving the world around you. "

In its own statement, DEQ lauded Shelley for achieving "many significant milestones that will have a lasting, positive impact on Utah’s air, land, and water."

"We are grateful for her leadership and dedication to our mission throughout her tenure, and look forward to her continued focus and success on environmental priorities in her future endeavors," the agency said.

Gov. Cox's office did not immediately have a comment on Shelley's departure.