Utah DPS boss says Kirk's shooter 'acted alone' at UVU, but others may be charged

OREM, Utah — Authorities do believe the man accused of killing conservative political influencer Charlie Kirk acted alone in carrying out the shooting. However, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason told FOX 13 News they continue to investigate if anyone else had a role in plotting the assassination.

"We will continue to trace his movements and work through the process of him coming from Washington County up here to the university and back, and the interactions he’s had from the time of the shooting until he was taken into custody," Mason said in an interview on Friday. "We don’t have any formal charges pending against anyone right now. But we will continue to interview witnesses and find out if anybody was involved."

Tyler Robinson, 22, was booked into the Utah County Jail after surrendering to police in Washington County, where he lives. Formal criminal charges are expected on Tuesday, FOX 13 News is told.

Mason offered thanks to family and friends of Robinson, who persuaded him to surrender after they learned of his role in the murder.

"Mr. Robinson made his way to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, where he turned himself in there and waited until our investigators could arrive," the DPS commissioner said.

Kirk was shot and killed during his "Prove Me Wrong" debate event at Utah Valley University. In a probable cause statement filed with Robinson's booking, police wrote that they believe Robinson got onto the roof of the nearby Losee Center and fired the fatal shot with a high-powered rifle. He fled campus back to Washington County.

"Investigators discovered a bolt action rifle wrapped in a dark colored towel. The rifle was determined to be a Mauser Model 98, .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle. The rifle had a scope mounted on top of it. Investigators noted inscriptions that had been engraved on casings found with the rifle. Inscriptions on a fired casing read 'Notices Buldge OWO what’s this?'. Inscriptions on the three unfired casings read: 'hey fascist! CATCH! (up arrow symbol, right arrow symbol, and three down arrow symbols)'. A second unfired casing read 'O Bella ciao, Bella ciao, Bella ciao, Ciao, ciao!'. A third unfired casing read 'If you read This, you are GAY Lmao'."

Many of those references are internet slang ("OwO" can mean surprise, where the up and down arrow symbols are references to the video game "Helldiver 2"), while others are more political in tone. "Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao" is an Italian folk song against fascism.

"I can’t speak to what he was thinking when he inscribed those, but there was obviously intent in putting messages on bullet casings. That is not a common thing we see with criminals," Mason said.

The probable cause statement said investigators interviewed a relative of Robinson's who said the young man had become "more political in recent years."

"The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner, prior to September 10, 2025, and in conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU. They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints he had," police wrote in that affidavit.

In his interview with FOX 13 News, the state's chief public safety officer declined to say if Robinson had been questioned or if anyone else had been as part of the shooting investigation itself.

"We don’t believe he had assistance on campus, due to the evidence we have," he said. "Whether he had confidants or other motivations or other people involved? We will continue to work through that process in the investigation."

Mason also would not rule out others being charged for interfering with the shooting investigation. In the chaos following the shooting, a man known to frequent political rallies was arrested on suspicion of obstructing justice. Authorities also arrested someone who trespassed on the crime scene

"Those people that involved themselves through other means in this... we’re investigating. We will charge them. That took away from our ability to look for a killer," he said.