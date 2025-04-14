Utah Governor Cox promotes education bills, including a big boost in CTE

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Jackson Chapman hunched over the engine block as his instructor walked him through what he needed to do.

The high school senior is taking vehicle repair courses here at Davis Technical College. He isn't sure yet if it's what he wants to do as a career, but he is enjoying the classes.

"I love how it’s hands on, lots of hands on," he told FOX 13 News on Monday. "That’s how I learn."

Programs like those offered at Davis Technical College were highlighted by Governor Spencer Cox and members of the Utah State Legislature on Monday at a ceremonial bill signing event. The governor is calling attention to pieces of legislation he supports.

The governor held ceremonial bill signings for legislation on charter schools, expanding professional skills training in public schools, and a major bill that expands career and technical education in the state.

"CTE, or technical education, has been left behind for several decades in our high schools," said House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, who personally sponsored the bill to expand CTE in Utah schools.



The bill included $65 million in funding, handed out through a series of grants to local school districts. It offers students the ability to enroll in CTE programs, which supporters say translate into some high-paying jobs right out of high school.

"We need doctors. We need attorneys and we need accountants," said Darin Brush, the president of Davis Technical College. "But we also need plumbers, we need electricians, we need surgical technicians too. That’s what Utah’s doing so well is that balance across all careers."

Chapman said he would like to see other students offered the opportunities he has been.

"I think it would be awesome if other people could experience this and have this opportunity, because it’s amazing," he said.