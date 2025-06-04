Utah House Republicans pick new leadership

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House Majority Caucus has elected new leadership.

Following a closed-door meeting, Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, was elected by his Republican colleagues to serve as the new Majority Leader. He will replace Jefferson Moss, who resigned from the Utah State Legislature to serve as the head of the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity.

That led to reshuffling of leadership posts under House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper. In Tuesday night's election, Rep. Snider went from Assistant Majority Whip to Majority Leader. House Republicans also elected Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, to be the new Majority Whip (succeeding Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield). Rep. Bridger Bolinder, R-Grantsville, was elected Assistant Majority Whip.

"I am excited to work alongside this new leadership team as we represent our caucus and work on behalf of all Utahns," Speaker Schultz said in a statement after the election. "Congratulations to Rep. Snider, Rep. Pierucci, and Rep. Bolinder. This leadership team stands ready to work on behalf of all Utahns."