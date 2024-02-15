Utah House runs resolution to censure Natalie Cline, stopping short of impeachment

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives has filed a resolution to censure controversial Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline over an incendiary social media post targeting a student athlete.

House Concurrent Resolution 18 was filed Thursday. It is the first time in legislative history that someone has been censured by the Utah State Legislature.

"NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Legislature of the state of Utah, the Governor concurring therein, condemns and denounces board member Cline's repugnant attack on a student in the strongest possible terms and finds such behavior irreconcilable with the responsibilities of a Utah State Board of Education member," it reads.

It stops short of impeachment, which is something some in the House and Senate had been pushing for.

Cline, an outspoken social conservative, has been condemned on Utah's Capitol Hill for a Facebook post she made insinuating that a high school student athlete is transgender. She is not. As a result of the social media post, the girl's family has received harassment that continues to this day. At one point, the girl was receiving security protection.

Cline has declined to comment to FOX 13 News on the post and the outrage over it, pointing instead to another Facebook post where she apologized for negative attention her post drew to "innocent students and their families."

Utah political leaders have repeatedly called for Cline to resign. House Speaker Mike Schultz said he and other members of House leadership met with Cline last week, whom he said has "dug in" and refused to resign from office.

"I was really disappointed with Natalie's comments," the Speaker told reporters of the meeting. "I think Natalie, unfortunately, feels like she's the victim in this and it's sad."

Speaker Schultz said he also has been speaking with the family of the girl targeted in the social media posts, and he wanted to do what is best for her and her family. The girl's family published an editorial in The Salt Lake Tribune on Thursday supporting impeachment.

On Wednesday night, the Utah State Board of Education met and voted unanimously to strip Cline of her duties and censure her. Cline refused to attend the meeting.

Under Utah law, the board cannot remove her from office. The House of Representatives in the Utah State Legislature could impeach her from office.

At his monthly news conference, Governor Spencer Cox said he supported impeachment of Cline in the House of Representatives, but said the state school board's actions did "effectively impeach" her.

"Whether or not she's impeached probably is immaterial at this point because that's in effect what happened. She's not participating in meetings, she's not able to participate on committees, she doesn't have authority to put agenda items on," the governor said. "That's effectively what has happened."

But absent impeachment, there is a chance that Cline can be re-elected. As FOX 13 News reported last week, Gov. Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson both personally donated to the campaign of Amanda Bollinger, who is challenging Cline for the Republican nomination for school board.

The governor acknowledged the possibility that voters could send Cline back to the state school board for another term. In other states, he pointed out, the state school board is appointed by the governor.

The American Civil Liberties of Utah blasted state political leaders for creating a climate that allowed the Cline situation to happen thanks to a series of bills over the years targeting transgender people.

"And despite warnings of the consequences from kids, parents, teachers, medical professionals, and advocacy groups, we are seeing tragic and embarrassing results where adults are targeting children. We can’t be surprised when policy violence leads to community violence and leadership violence," the group said in a statement, later adding:

"Until state officials repudiate these laws, we will all suffer the legal and social consequences they have created. It doesn’t have to be this way. We call on Utah’s lawmakers to repeal all laws attacking the rights of LGBTQ+ people in Utah that have created an environment of dehumanization, exclusion, and bullying."