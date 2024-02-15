State School Board formally calls on Cline to resign, removes her from committees

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Board of Education voted Wednesday night to formally censure fellow member Natalie Cline and call for her resignation.

The vote was unanimous — except for Cline herself, who did not attend the meeting.

Cline recently came under fire for making comments she made on Facebook that falsely targeted a girl's basketball player for being transgender.

The board's vice chairman made a motion to request Cline to resign and that the board issue a resolution of formal censure. The motion also removes Cline from all standing board committees and any additional board committee assignments, and it prohibits Cline from placing items on upcoming Board agendas or attending any Board advisory committee meetings.

Although the board does not have the power to remove Cline from her position, she can face discipline such as those listed above.

Officials across Utah have called for Cline to resign, issuing resolutions condemning her actions, while lawmakers in the state legislature are discussing the possibility of impeaching Cline.