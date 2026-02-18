Utah lawmakers debate bill to deny food aid to residents without valid ID

SALT LAKE CITY — There was impassioned discussion Tuesday on Utah’s Capitol Hill about a proposed House Bill that would deny free and subsidized meals to those without a valid ID.

A key question seemed to be: “Does withholding food assistance from those without valid identification promote upholding the rule of law in Utah?"

Republican Rep. Trevor Lee is the sponsor of HB 88.

“Compassion stops at the door of irresponsibility," he said, "But I do believe this is a common sense approach to not just be rational, but also our fiscal, moral and ethical responsibility has legislators.”

But Democratic Rep. Andrew Stoddard called the bill fiscally irresponsible and cruel.

In short order, just about everyone in the committee room raised their hands wanting to testify why they supported or objected to the bill.

Neil Rickard was there representing Utahns Against Hunger, opposing the bill.

“The Utah Food Bank alone anticipates $500,000 in cost associated with compliance to HB 88.”

Citizens like Chad Saunders, from Tooele County, explained why they support HB 88.

“What this bill does is makes it where we, the people, do not end up paying the bill through funding from our taxes," he said.

John Taylor was another supporter of the bill. He equated allowing undocumented immigrants to access free food pantries to feeding the bears at a national park.

“In California, they believe in feeding the bears," Taylor said. "I was there in San Francisco two weeks ago — they are passing out clean needles, they’re giving food. That’s not compassion. That’s control.”

Reverend Laura Young testified on behalf of Faith Hunger & Homelessness. She told lawmakers that we all need to make sure that “the least among us are nourished and cared for.”

“We are humans first and identities second," Young said, "And I find the identity of being undocumented to be poor justification for denying life-saving and compassionate care to those who are in our midst seeking only to make a better life for themselves and their children.”

Gina Cornia is with Utahns Against Hunger.

“We can disagree on fixes to immigration, but denying people food is not the way to do it," she said.

In the end, pleas for compassion failed to persuade the committee.

After more than an hour of public testimony, then discussion among lawmakers, a substitute version of HB 88 was passed by a vote of 7 to 3.

It’s now moving onto the House floor for a vote, possibly as early as next week.