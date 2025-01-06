Utah lawmakers introduce immigration, public safety bills

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers are expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to announce a series of bills related to public safety and what they say is border security.

A number of bills are expected to be introduced in the 2025 Utah State Legislature following President-elect Donald Trump's call for a crackdown on illegal immigration. How far Utah policy leaders will go? Remains to be seen. Governor Spencer Cox has announced a policy cracking down on crimes with some ties to illegal immigration. However, the governor said he would not seek to deport people who are undocumented alone.

FOX 13 News is told Monday's news conference will unveil some bills related to criminal activity and some aspects of illegal immigration itself.