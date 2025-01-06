Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Utah lawmakers introduce immigration, public safety bills

Border wall generic
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CNN
<p>The wall along the southern border of the United States where it meets Mexico.</p>
Border wall generic
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers are expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to announce a series of bills related to public safety and what they say is border security.

A number of bills are expected to be introduced in the 2025 Utah State Legislature following President-elect Donald Trump's call for a crackdown on illegal immigration. How far Utah policy leaders will go? Remains to be seen. Governor Spencer Cox has announced a policy cracking down on crimes with some ties to illegal immigration. However, the governor said he would not seek to deport people who are undocumented alone.

FOX 13 News is told Monday's news conference will unveil some bills related to criminal activity and some aspects of illegal immigration itself.

Recent Utah political stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere