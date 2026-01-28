Utah legislative committee advances bills that could end some gender-affirming care

SALT LAKE CITY — On Capitol Hill, changes are one step closer regarding gender affirming care for some transgender Utahns.

Three bills passed out of committee Tuesday — in particular, hormone treatment and surgeries for those already transitioning may be stopped next year.

There were passionate arguments both for and against the bills that dealt with gender affirming care and insurance.

In the end, those in Utah’s transgender community and their supporters said the votes went the way they thought they would. But they still wanted to be heard, loud and clear.

Emotions got the better of one person during the public comment session and they had to be escorted out.

Since 2023, kids in Utah have not been able to seek certain transgender treatments, such as hormone replacement therapy and surgeries.

Dr. Alan Smith is a family practitioner from Delta, Utah, who testified Tuesday.

“It is not scientifically possible to change a girl to a boy or a boy to a girl," he said.

But the law did allow those who had already started transitioning to continue their care. House Bill 174 will change that.

Lawmakers say the purpose of the bill is to make a permanent moratorium, requiring the treatments to stop on Jan. 28, 2027.

Those opposed to the bill strongly disagreed.

Mia is a transgender woman who says she began to transition as a 14-year-old and underwent hormone therapy at 17.

“Aligning my mind with my physical body was life-saving. I don’t think it’s a luxury or something like that," she said.

Jenna was another transgender woman who spoke at the hearing.

“Trans people are not being harmed by hormones, but they are being harmed by people who don’t think they should exist. They are necessary and they are truly life-saving," she said.

Ultimately, the bills passed out of committee. But allies in the transgender community say they will continue to fight — including Catherine Dillon, who has a 16-year-old trans daughter.

“I’m a fierce mama bear! I care about my kid, I care about these kids, just leave them alone," Dillon said. "Because the fact is, we are going to find care for them and we shouldn’t be having to go to Colorado, but we will if we need to.”

Becca Green is a transgender woman with Project Rainbow Utah.

“We just want trans kids to know that it may feel dark and scary right now, but we’re never going to give up, we’re never going to stop fighting, we are always going to advocate for our community," she said.

These bills now move on to the full House for consideration.