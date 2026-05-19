Utah legislature leaders support funding for new ways to tackle homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican and Democratic leaders on Utah's Capitol Hill gave their blessing to shifting roughly $30 million in funding earmarked for homeless services to try some new approaches.

During an appearance before the Utah State Legislature's powerful Executive Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, Tyler Clancy, the newly-appointed director of the Utah Office of Homeless Services, outlined a shift in how they would spend money already appropriated by lawmakers.

There will be more emphasis on targeting a small population of people experiencing homelessness — about 1,021 people — that the Utah Office of Homeless Services has termed "high utilizers." They account for as much as 49% of all arrests. Clancy also said they would spend more money on new housing for people with severe mental illness or substance abuse issues with 24/7 clinical care and a temporary shelter in West Valley City will become a permanent shelter.

"Homelessness is not a one-size-fits-all issue. We’re describing a multitude of different issues, a multitude of different people with one word," Clancy told FOX 13 News on Tuesday. "Our budget today reflects just that. We’re setting aside a portion for those deeply involved in the criminal justice system to divert them to get them on a better path. We’re making sure we’re stabilizing our shelters, the front door of the system and building housing and stabilizing our mental and behavioral infrastructure."

Data shows decrease in Utah homelessness, but advocates feel more work needs to be done:

Data shows decrease in Utah homelessness, but advocates feel more work needs to be done

The Executive Appropriations Committee voted unanimously to approve the funding shift. What that vote also does is ensure the massive homeless campus that critics have derided as a "mega-shelter" does not get money. Property has yet to be acquired and lawmakers left it unfunded during the last legislative session.

But House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, did raise eyebrows when he ordered an audit of how the Office of Homeless Services spends its money. In remarks to the committee, the Speaker said it was about accountability of taxpayer dollars. He also supported holding "high utilizers" accountable.

"For the 25% or whatever the number is or whatever that population is, that just wants to sit around in public spaces, do drugs, commit crimes those other things, they need to be held accountable for their actions. Period, end of story," he said.