Utah lawmaker introduces bill to review data centers

SALT LAKE CITY — A state lawmaker has introduced a bill in the Utah State Legislature to demand environmental reviews for future data center projects.

Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek, filed a bill ahead of the 2027 legislative session to demand an environmental assessment whenever a data center in Utah is proposed.

"The state does not approve them before we have a chance to look at impacts on water, air, light pollution, wildlife impacts," he told FOX 13 News on Wednesday.

Rep. Owens said currently, Utah does not do any review of them beyond typical permitting. He argued it was insufficient. This year, the Utah State Legislature approved a bill that was championed by environmental groups. Rep. Jill Koford, R-Ogden, sponsored a bill to require data centers to disclose their water use and it will be publicly available information.

2,300+ protest filings challenge water application for Box Elder County data center:

More than 2,300 protest filings challenge water application for Box Elder County data center

Rep. Owens said the Box Elder County data center proposal has made his legislation necessary. The bill would be considered when the 2027 Utah State Legislature begins meeting in January.

"Impacts on human health, water, dust," Rep. Owens said. "We’ve got a lake we’re trying to make sure we rescue up here."