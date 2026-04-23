Utah medical cannabis patients celebrate Schedule 3 classification

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Advocates for medical cannabis in Utah are thrilled with the Trump administration's order moving state-regulated products to a Schedule 3 drug, putting it on par with a lot of prescription medications.

"Today, the federal government is acknowledging what patients have long known: cannabis is medicine. This is real progress. After decades of stigma and being told they were wrong, patients who turned to cannabis to manage their conditions are finally being validated—they weren’t wrong; they found a medicine that worked. They were simply ahead of the policy," Desiree Hennessy, the executive director of the Utah Patients Coalition, told FOX 13 News.

"Utah has built a medical cannabis program ahead of the federal government, and we will continue to treat cannabis as a medication. With federal changes reducing unnecessary tax burdens, we expect to see savings passed on to patients, alongside expanded research, greater provider participation, and continued progress toward safer, more accessible care for those who need it most."

The news hit as a public opinion poll found 66% of Utahns surveyed wanted the state's tightly-regulated medical cannabis program expanded. The poll, paid for by Keep Utah Medical, signaled that Utahns surveyed wanted easier renewals, lower fees and more providers willing to recommend cannabis.

The poll also found that 52% of Utahns now support legalizing recreational marijuana, though Keep Utah Medical has resisted that. The question has typically been asked to signal to politicians that extreme regulations could lead to a citizen ballot initiative, though there are currently no plans for it.