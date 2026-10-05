Utah Supreme Court hearing legal challenges to 'constitutional court'

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court is hearing a series of legal challenges to a new "constitutional court" that would hear lawsuits against laws passed by the legislature.

Watch live below as Utah Supreme Court hears arguments in lawsuits:

After passing the law, the state sought to move litigation over abortion rights, independent redistricting, and climate change to the new court. The plaintiffs in each of those cases are resisting the move.

The new seven-member Utah Supreme Court is hearing arguments.