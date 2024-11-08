Utah Senate Republicans shake up leadership

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Senate Republican majority shook up its leadership following the 2024 elections.

After meeting in closed caucus, GOP senators voted to replace Majority Leader Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, with Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, who ascended from assistant majority whip. Majority Whip Ann Millner, R-Ogden, was replaced by Sen. Chris Wilson, R-Logan. Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, is the new assistant majority whip.

Only Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, remains in his spot.

In a news conference Thursday night following the elections, the new senate team was quick to say this was not ousting anyone for a particular political or policy stance, but a chance for new people to serve in leadership.

"This wasn't about different policy, direction or anything like that. I think directionally, the Senate caucus is pretty happy about the direction that the Senate's been going," Sen. Cullimore said.

Sen. McKell said it was an "opportunity to serve in this capacity." Senate Democrats will choose their leadership on Friday.

Meanwhile, House leadership remains the same following their closed caucus meetings. House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, remains in his spot serving with House Majority Leader Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs; House Majority Whip Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield; and assistant majority whip Casey Snider, R-Paradise. At their own news conference, Speaker Schultz, said he was excited for an incoming Trump administration especially when it came to state sovereignty and public lands issues. He also said energy policy would be a top priority for lawmakers to deal with next year.

The Speaker did tell reporters to expect discussion centered around election transparency (including one exploring whether to keep the Lt. Governor in charge of elections) and energy policy. He also weighed in on the bruising battle between the legislature and the courts over constitutional amendments, expressing some regret over it.

"I made some mistakes. I'll own that," Speaker Schultz said.

Asked what mistakes he was referring to, the House Speaker said how the ballot language was written — something the courts ruled was "misleading" to voters. The Speaker insisted it was factual, but it could have been written differently. He hinted at legislation pending to fix that problem.

"The question becomes who writes the language and what's all put in that?" he said.