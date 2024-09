SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has agreed to decide if Amendment D will go on the November ballot.

On Saturday, the state's top court agreed to take up the Utah State Legislature's appeal of a lower court judge's ruling that voided the constitutional amendment. Earlier this week, 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson sided with voter rights groups who argued the language going on the ballot for voters to decide was "misleading."

Arguments are expected later in the month.