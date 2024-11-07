Utah voters react to Presidential Election results

SALT LAKE CITY — In the wake of Election Day on Tuesday, Fox 13 caught up with Utah voters to get their reaction and their analysis of what’s ahead for our country.

No matter who we talked with, the results of the presidential race was top of mind.

At Hidden Peak Coffee and Roasting Company in Salt Lake City where they offered anyone who voted a free cup of coffee, Manager Sarah Hansen said obviously her Republican customers had a better day on Wednesday than their Democratic counterparts.

“I ask almost every customer that comes in, and some of them are super happy, overjoyed, couldn’t be more grateful and others come in and they’re a little bit let down.”

Ken Nielson of Taylorsville fit into the latter category. He wasn’t happy about seeing Donald Trump defeat Kamala Harris for a second stint in the Oval Office.

“I do not believe that unlike some of my friends here, I do not believe that Trump is capable of running the country responsibly,” said

Nielson. “And I have very little faith in his ability to look out for the little guys. I think he’s got an audience that he plays to and we’re not it.”

On the other hand, Corey Smith of Murray, was thrilled to see Trump become the president-elect, though he believes Trump will face many challenges.

“I feel like the work is just starting kind of -- Donald Trump has got a lot to do, a lot of issues; is the government gonna work with him? -- I don’t know,” said Smith.

And then some didn’t support Trump who hope both sides of the political spectrum can come together for the good of the country.

“Just lead with kindness and that’s what I hope everyone can take away from this election,” said Sandy resident Haley Ellingson.