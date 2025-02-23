Utahns rally for Ukraine as third anniversary of war with Russia approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 100 protesters rallied at the Utah State Capitol on Saturday, demanding support and peace for Ukraine after three years of war.

The protest comes as Monday will mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I want a free and safe Ukraine,” said Nathaniel Sanders, the executive director of Utah for Ukraine.

Attendee Brynlee Gilmore waved the Ukrainian flag to support her friends.

“We just want this to be over, you know? We don’t want any more genocide, we don’t want any more death. It’s hard,” she said.

Attendee Anastasiia Andriienko said her father has been in the armed forces in Ukraine for over two years. He was wounded in early January and has been in the ICU since then.

“Ever since we had a baby, we’ve hoped he gets to meet his grandpa and grandma and go to Ukraine and visit them,” she said. “I think it’s very personal to us.”

Andriienko’s husband, Calvin Crane, expressed his frustrations.

“It can be very disappointing to hear people ask questions like, ‘What is Ukraine fighting for? Why are they fighting? Why didn’t they just concede their lands?' when we see the sacrifices of her father,” he said.

U.S. and Russian officials met this week in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. Those officials are preparing for a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.