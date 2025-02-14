Utah's black license plate is so popular, the legislature eyes some of the money it makes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's historic black license plate is a runaway hit.

Vehicles sport the simple black and white design, first introduced in the state in 1922. It is far and away the most requested license plate, with money for the specialty plate earmarked for the Utah Historical Society.

But the plate may be a little too popular. It's made so much money that Rep. Val Peterson, R-Orem, has introduced House Bill 324 which seeks to take some of the sales for the license plate and put it in the state's general fund.

"This bill is really about the constitutional authority of the legislature," Rep. Peterson told the House Transportation Committee on Friday.

According to the Utah Department of Culture and Community Engagement, which oversees the Utah Historical Society, more than 212,000 of the black specialty plates have been sold raising $3.7 million for historical preservation efforts.

"This license plate is far more popular than anyone would have guessed," said Donna Law, the department's executive director.

Rep. Peterson argued that the money can be used for other needs and it is the legislature's prerogative.

"I do think the legislature has responsibility for oversight and accountability of these funds that have been entrusted to us by the citizens of the state of Utah," he told FOX 13 News.

The bill sets a $500,000 cap on money from the specialty plate's sale. It also offers several million to the Utah Department of Culture and Community Engagement before putting the rest into the general fund.

But Rep. Peterson faced pushback from historians and fans of the plate on Friday.

"I bought those with the expectation of where the money was going," said Kem Wilson, who urged lawmakers to vote against the bill.

The Utah Museum Association opposed the bill, while historian Ron Fox signaled his support for a compromise.

"To be honest with you? I wish we could increase that amount of money a bit. I would love to see another $500,000 annually," he told the committee.

Carly Bagley said the money should stay where it is.

"The Utah Historical Society does a lot in community work and outreach. It supports other museums," she said.

Lawmakers appeared to struggle with the bill. Rep. Rosalba Dominguez, D-Murray, questioned why the Utah Historical Society should be punished for having a popular license plate. Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said he didn't think it was appropriate to redirect the earmarked money.

"I have real heartburn about ... saying one thing and doing another. I think it does us all a disservice," said Rep. Mike Petersen, R-Logan.

The House Transportation Committee voted unanimously to hold the bill. That could give Rep. Peterson more time to win support.

"When we’re talking about the types of money we’re talking about, the legislature should have oversight of how those funds are distributed and used," he told FOX 13 News after the vote.