Utah's State Senate president concedes in Republican Primary race

SALT LAKE CITY — The president of the Utah State Senate has conceded in his primary election.

President J. Stuart Adams (R-Layton) has two challengers in the Republican primary election: Stephanie Hollist and Braden Hess.

As of late Tuesday night, Hollist was leading the race with 43 percent (6,481 votes), followed by Adams with 35 percent and Hess with 22.

Adams then released a statement, conceding the race — although he did not mention Hollist by name.

“I congratulate my opponent on their victory and wish them every success as they continue the important work of serving the people of Utah," the statement read in part.

However, the race has not officially been called either way.

Adams, the chair of the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA), has faced scrutiny in recent months after green-lighting the controversial Stratos data center project in Box Elder County.