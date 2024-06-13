Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Utah on campaign trail

APTOPIX Election 2020 Debate
Julio Cortez/AP
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., waves as she arrives on stage for the vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
APTOPIX Election 2020 Debate
Posted at 7:02 PM, Jun 12, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Utah later this month.

The Biden-Harris campaign confirmed that Harris will be in the state for a fundraiser on June 28.

“We are honored and thrilled to welcome Vice President Harris back to Utah," said Scott N. Howell, the Biden-Harris leader for Utah and former Utah State Senate minority leader.

More information about the VP's visit will be shared as it draws closer, Howell said. The location of the fundraiser is not yet known. It was not stated whether she will make a public appearance or if it will be a private event.

Recent Utah political stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere