Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Utah on campaign trail

SALT LAKE CITY — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Utah later this month.

The Biden-Harris campaign confirmed that Harris will be in the state for a fundraiser on June 28.

“We are honored and thrilled to welcome Vice President Harris back to Utah," said Scott N. Howell, the Biden-Harris leader for Utah and former Utah State Senate minority leader.

More information about the VP's visit will be shared as it draws closer, Howell said. The location of the fundraiser is not yet known. It was not stated whether she will make a public appearance or if it will be a private event.