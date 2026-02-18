Want your name removed from 'Repeal Prop 4' petition? Here's how to do it

SALT LAKE CITY — If you've found your name on the “Repeal Prop 4” petition, even though you never signed it, you're likely wondering how to have your signature removed.

First, CLICK HERE to double-check the petition to see if your name is listed by voter ID, date of signature, name and Senate district.

Or you can visit the Protect Utah Voters site and find a name by searching for a name and address.

If you found your name and want it withdrawn, you must submit a written request asking that your signature be removed. That written request should include your:



Full Name

Residential Address (as it appears on the petition)

Name or Subject of the Initiative Petition

Clear statement requesting that your signature be removed

Signature

Date of the Request

The request must be submitted to your county clerk or local elections office by mail or in person.

The deadline for removing a signature from a petition depends on when each petition packet is received and verified by the county clerk. The Brave Utahns Rapid Response Network (BURRN) has a form you can print and fill out according to your county.