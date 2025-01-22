What are Utahns saying about Trump's series of executive orders?

SALT LAKE CITY — On President Donald Trump's first day back, he signed nearly 30 executive orders.

FOX 13 News spoke with a political science professor about what the process of those orders could look like.

"This is really an order from the boss about how things are to be done. It's easy enough — you just write it up, you sign it, and it goes into effect," said Matthew Burbank, a political science professor at the University of Utah. "All that requires that it be drawn up in the proper format, that it be signed by the president. Ultimately where that shows up is in the federal register. The federal register keeps track of all of the executive orders."

With a number of executive orders signed by President Trump, some people believe he's sending a message.

"That he wants to hit the ground running, and I think he's trying to approach the problems that he views and using the solutions he thinks are best," said Salt Lake County resident Marshall Parnell.

Some Utahns say there are too many executive orders to go through.

"Once we have the opportunity to read them all, we'll know exactly how he has moved forward with trying to affect some of these changes immediately," said Davis County resident Denise Weaver.

Executive orders do not have to be approved by Congress, but they do have to be legal.

"There may be questions about their legality, and so somebody who may be harmed by that executive order could take that question to court," said Burbank.

While some are already in effect, Burbank explained that some could take months or even years.

"Some of them will undoubtedly be challenged in court," he said.

We asked about the possibility of executive orders never coming forth. Burbank responded: "Yes. That happens."

Utahns who spoke with FOX 13 News expressed hope.

"This is not spontaneous. I want to think that there's a plan behind what he's doing," said Parnell.

Weaver encouraged those who are concerned to find local support if they want it.

"Challenging them through legal processes. We can also get involved in our communities and we can engage," Weaver said.