Why Salt Lake County officials are celebrating the signing of 'Ashley's Law'

SALT LAKE COUNTY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney, Sim Gill, stated today that he commends the signing of House Bill 127 by the Governor, also known as Ashley's Law. The law increases the sentence for those convicted of rape, object rape, or forcible sodomy against an incapacitated individual. Those offenses would now carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

The law is named in honor of Ashley Vigil, a 31-year-old with Rett Syndrome. In October of 2022, Ashley's mother, Paula Vigil, learned that Ashley was being raped by her former stepdad.

Because of Ashley's condition, even though she was an adult, she was still a child in many ways, according to her mother. Ashley was unable to use her hands, walk, talk, or feed herself.

Early in 2024, Ashley's former stepdad, Brian Kenneth Urban, plead guilty to felony charges including rape and forcible sexual abuse. On April 5, 2024, he was sentenced to serve time for five felony charges consecutively: five years to life for each of his two rape convictions, and 1-15 years each for three counts of forcible sexual abuse.

According to the District Attorney, Ashley's health deteriorated rapidly after the assault, and she passed away before her attacker was sentenced. At the time of the sentencing, Paula Vigil told FOX 13 News, "I want to give the judge and the prosecutor and the police — they did everything they possibly could under the current laws, they gave me the best justice possible."

“Ashley’s law goes to the heart of our mission as prosecutors—to protect the most vulnerable among us. Ashley could neither protect nor advocate for herself. The defendant in her case violated one of society’s most fundamental principles: do no harm. Yet, when he was convicted, his punishment did not fit the gravity of the crime,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “With this new law, we now have a punishment that fits this crime. Let this serve as a warning to anyone who seeks to harm those who cannot defend themselves: We will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Salt Lake County District Attorney added his gratitude to Paula Vigil for her unwavering advocacy and determination as well as thanks to Representative Strong and Senator Plumb for their work passing the legislation.